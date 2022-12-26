Manhattan’s trendiest tourist-packed neighborhoods have become increasingly terrorized by brazen thieves who are leaving shop workers stymied and scared.

Grand larcenies, or thefts of $1,000 or more, have soared up to over 60% in Gotham precincts in the past year, according to the latest NYPD stats — and some business owners blame the state’s lax bail laws for dumping suspects back on the streets to strike again.

“There’s a true belief out there among criminals that they’re going to get away with it,” said Jim Giddon, whose Rothmans men’s clothing store in Gramercy was once robbed twice in about a week by the same gang, to The Post.

The grand-larceny crisis is so bad that Mayor Eric Adams held a “summit’’ with business leaders at Gracie Mansion earlier this month to deal with the spike in retail thefts, although sources said he left the two-hour powwow after about 20 minutes.

Grand larcenies have shot up about 27.6% citywide so far this year over the same period in 2021, with the largest increase — 63.4 percent — in the Midtown South Precinct, which includes Times Square, Grand Central Terminal and Madison Square Garden. That means 2,287 incidents this year versus 1,387 in 2021 for the Manhattan precinct.

Gary Karry, the manager at Gem Pawnbrokers on Eighth Avenue between West 39th and 40th streets, recalled how a crook easily snatched a ring and glasses worth more than $1,000 from his store over the summer.

“He said, ‘Oh, let me see that ring, I used to have something like this,’ ” said store sales manager Ligia Kourany — noting that the “customer’’ told her he had just gotten out of jail and that a relative was going to buy him the ring.

“I showed him the ring,” Kourany said

