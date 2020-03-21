New York Post:

A 57-year-old partner at a New York- and New Jersey-based law firm has died of complications from the coronavirus – two days after he wrote in an email that he was improving, according to a report.

Richard Weber Jr., a Manhattan-based partner at Gallo Vitucci Klar, died Wednesday, according to Law.com, which cited the LGBT Bar Association of New York, or LeGal, of which Weber was a board member.

“He was just a wonderful human being with a real dedication to giving back to others,” LeGal executive director Eric Lesh said.

