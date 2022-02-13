NEW YORK POST:

A no-nonsense judge flatly refused a Manhattan prosecutor’s bid to treat an alleged teen robber with kid gloves — sending the youth to jail instead of putting him back on the streets.

Hunter Robinson, 16, was arraigned Saturday on robbery and grand larceny charges for a Jan. 6 incident in which he and four others — including a pair of brothers accused of firing gunshots that hit an NYPD cop — allegedly stole a fellow student’s wallet, phone, coat and shoes, then whacked him in the face with a gun.

The violent group lured the victim into a stairwell before one of them pointed a gun in his face and another brandished a gun and struck him in the face with it, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

They allegedly snatched the kid’s wallet, including his ID and credit cards, along with his electronics, phone, sweatshirt, shoes and a Canada Goose coat before running off together, leaving the victim “frightened, barefoot, coatless with no way to call for help on a cold afternoon in January,” said Assistant District Attorney Mary DeCamp.

