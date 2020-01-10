NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

A giggling suspect accused in three violent Manhattan street attacks on random women was set loose without bail Friday over the objection of prosecutors. Homeless defendant Eugene Webb, who had previously skipped a court hearing for a September attack on East 14th St., was freed just two days after repeatedly punching a woman in the face on West Houston St. — and then 13 hours later shoving a second female to the ground and kicking her on 42nd St. and Park Ave. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office sought $10,000 cash bail or a $30,000 bond, only to hear Criminal Court Judge Ann Thompson rule that Webb merited release on his own recognizance under the state’s controversial new bail guidelines.

