Preliminary FDNY reports said Wednesday that the deadly collapse of a Financial District parking garage was likely caused by the building’s age and the number of cars on its top deck — as the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office opened a probe into the disaster.

Photos from the scene show numerous vehicles, many of them bulky SUVs, jammed together on the roof of the fallen structure — which left the building’s manager, Willis Moore, dead and five others hurt Tuesday afternoon.

“There’s over 50 cars on the roof,” Mayor Eric Adams said at a press conference Wednesday.

“The building is not structurally sound, you think about hazardous materials that are in the garage, right gas tanks, fluids, further complicated by the fact that there are possibly some electric vehicles in that garage,” he added, noting the ongoing danger to investigators.

