NEW YORK POST:

Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance is temporarily barred from enforcing subpoenas previously served on President Trump’s accounting firm Mazars USA, an appeals court ruled Monday.

The order followed a whirlwind morning in which a Manhattan federal court judge tossed Trump’s lawsuit seeking to block enforcement by Vance’s office — prompting the president’s lawyers to file an emergency appeal.

The US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit on Monday granted the request for a temporary stay pending “expedited review” of the case.