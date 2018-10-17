NBC NEW YORK:

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office has told Harvey Weinstein’s attorney that the lead detective in the movie mogul’s sexual assault case advised a witness to delete messages from her phone before turning it over to prosecutors.

The bombshell revelation comes less than a week after the office dropped part of the case against Weinstein, after evidence emerged that the same detective had coached a witness to stay silent about evidence that cast doubt on the account one of Weinstein’s three accusers.

The DA’s office sent Weinstein attorney Benjamin Brafman a letter on Tuesday saying it had been contacted last week by an attorney for “Complainant 2,” who is the complaining witness behind three counts in the case against Weinstein.

According to the letter, the witness told the DA’s office that she had expressed concern about turning over phones to prosecutors because they contained personal information.