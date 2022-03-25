CNS NEWS:

New York County, which is the borough of Manhattan, and San Francisco County, which is the City of San Francisco, led the nation with the highest percentages of population decline from April 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021, according to data published today by the Census Bureau.

New York County had a population of 1,694,251 as of April 1, 2020. By July 1, 2021, it had dropped to 1,576,876—a decline of 6.9 percent.

San Francisco County had a population of 873,965 as of April 1, 2020. By July 1, 2021, it had dropped to 815,201—a decline of 6.7 percent.

The other eight counties that ranked in the Top Ten for percentage of population loss were Williams County, North Dakota (6.0 percent); Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana (5.3 percent); Kings County, New York (3.5 percent); San Mateo County, California (3.5 percent); Suffolk County, Massachusetts (3.3 percent); Bronx County, New York (3.2 percent); Queens County, New York (3.1 percent); and Hudson County, New Jersey (3.1 percent).

When ranked by the actual net number of people by which their populations declined (as opposed to the percentage), the Top Three counties were Los Angeles County, California, which had a population decline of 184,465 from April 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021; New York County, which had a population decline of 117,375; and Cook County (which includes Chicago), which had a population decline of 102,395.

