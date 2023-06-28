Debris from the Titan submersible that imploded on the bottom of the Atlantic as it tried to reach the wreckage of the Titanic has been hauled ashore.

The huge chunks of metal were unloaded from the Horizon Arctic ship at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St John’s, Newfoundland, Canada, this morning.

They were quickly covered in large tarpaulins before being lifted by cranes on to trucks that took them away for assessment. The pieces included a large, white section of curved metal. Another object was full of cables and other mechanical parts.

Some of the sections which were pulled up appear to be parts of the sub’s external cover and its landing frame, which were reportedly among the first bits of Titan debris which were discovered.

A large circular piece of the Titan, which is similar to the section at the rear end of the hull, was also retrieved.

