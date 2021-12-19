THE HILL:

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced on “Fox News Sunday” that he will not vote for President Biden’s “mammoth” climate and social spending bill, essentially killing the White House’s top legislative priority.

“I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation, I just can’t. I tried everything humanly possible, I can’t get there” he told host Bret Baier.

“You’re done – this is a no,” Baier said.

“This is a no, on this legislation,” Manchin responded. “I have tried everything I know to do,” he said, closing the door on Democratic hopes that he might be persuaded to change his mind.

He said he had worked “diligently” on the bill, meeting with Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and other colleagues to find a way forward, but said he remains extremely concerned about inflation, the $29 trillion federal debt and a surge in new infections caused by the omicron COVID-19 variant.

