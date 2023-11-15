Manchin: ‘Absolutely’ Would Consider a Presidential Run

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that he would consider a 2024 presidential run during an interview from NBC’s “Meet the Press” that will air Sunday.

Anchor Kristen Welker said, “Let’s talk about your future, because obviously you are facing a big decision. Can you take us inside your thinking right now? Are you seriously contemplating a run for the White House?”

Manchin said, “Here’s is what i’m seriously contemplating. I’ve said this clearly, people say, are you going to run? I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure, and immobilize the common sense middle that could be a center left, center right. It could be a person involved in the Grand Old Party forever, but they’ve basically said my Democrat friends over here, the old Blue Dog Democrats, that the middle is gone. There’s not many centrists left. If I can reinvigorate that, I will do everything that I possibly can. I’m scared to death that Donald Trump will become president again. I think we will lose democracy as we know it.”

More here.