A knifeman shouted ‘Allah’ after stabbing innocent commuters at Victoria Station, an eye-witness has claimed.

Sam Clack, a BBC producer, was on a platform at Victoria waiting for a tram when he witnessed the attack just before 9pm tonight.

British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed three people, including a police officer, were injured in the stabbing.

Mr Clack, 38, said: “I just heard this most blood curdling scream and looked down the platform.

“What it looked like was a guy in his 60s with a woman of similar age and another guy all dressed in black.