Tesla Fan Driving Minivan Busted For DUI After Roll-Over Accident
A motorist who has a Tesla logo tattooed on his face was driving a 1992 minivan when he was arrested Friday on a felony DUI count and multiple vehicular charges, according to Illinois police.
Jordan Lindsey, 25, was behind the wheel of a GMC Safari that crashed Thursday evening on Route 83 in Elmhurst, a city 20 miles west of Chicago. A Circuit Court complaint describes the 10 PM accident as a “single vehicle roll-over.”
Lindsey, seen at right, was arrested on a felony aggravated DUI count since he was driving with a suspended license due to a previous drunk driving conviction. He was also charged with driving an uninsured vehicle, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, and driving with a suspended license.
Judging by his face, Lindsey is a Tesla fan, though it does not appear as if he owns one of the electric vehicles. Lindsey’s main ride is a 30-year-old maroon minivan that seats eight and, when new, got an average of 16 miles per gallon. Production of the GMC Safari was discontinued in 2005.