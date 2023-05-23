A suspect who crashed a U-Haul truck into the White House’s security barriers last night has been charged with trying to kill, kidnap or harm the president, vice president or a family member.

The man – who has not yet been named – was arrested at the scene after plowing the vehicle into security barriers at around 10pm.

While his motive remains unclear, police found a Nazi flag inside the truck.

‘There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel, and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation,’ Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service, wrote on Twitter.

