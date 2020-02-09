RT.com:

A man carrying a knife has been detained outside the White House in Washington, DC. He told the US Secret Service that he’d brought the weapon to “assassinate” Donald Trump.

The suspect himself approached a security officer who was patrolling outside the presidential residence Saturday afternoon, and told him of his plan. “I have a knife to do it with,” he said, according to a police report seen by AP.

Police identified the mas as 25-year-old Roger Hedgpeth, who was arrested on charges of making threats to cause bodily harm. The man had a 3.5-inch (around 9-cm) knife on him as well as an empty pistol holster.