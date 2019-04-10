NEW YORK POST:

A UK man with a sick obsession for publicly masturbating near horses has been arrested twice within 24 hours for the same lewd offense, a report said.

Malcolm Downes, 61, who has a “long, long history” of pleasuring himself in front of the mammals, was arrested on Feb. 18 after he was spotted touching himself in a field in the city of Hull, England, Metro UK reported.

A witness initially thought that Downes was urinating but it “soon became clear he was in fact masturbating,” prosecutor Neil Coxon said, according to the news outlet.

“This activity went on for three or four minutes. His penis was exposed for about 10 minutes,” Coxon said.

When police grilled Downes about the illicit act, he told detectives: “I was sat on a bench. I was feeling sexy so I started to…”

Downes told cops he knew what he was doing was wrong, according to the news site.

The suspect was then released on bail after saying he had been planning to see his doctor for libido-suppressing drugs.

But within 24 hours, Downes could not resist his urges and was back at the same field, where he was caught by an off-duty cop.

The offender ultimately was jailed for eight months.

Downes admitted he has a problem, but that he got a thrill out of pleasuring himself, according to Metro UK.