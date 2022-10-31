A troubled Long Island man threatened online to “kill every NYPD officer” before embarking on a bizarre crime spree that only ended when he allegedly attacked a cop in Westchester County, law-enforcement sources told The Post.

The three-day drama began when Michael Apawu, 20, walked into a Nassau police station Wednesday and asked to get a hold of NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell, then lapsed into a rant about the CIA and the FBI, police sources said.

The Long Island department soon became aware of Apawu’s alleged online threats, which have since been taken down, sources said. The Post has seen the rantings.

