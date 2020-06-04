NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

A man shot by police after he slashed an officer in the neck in Brooklyn is being investigated for possible links to terrorism, police sources said Thursday. The suspect, 20-year-old Dzenan Camovic, has no criminal history — but the Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating his background, sources said, and whether he is linked to ISIS or other terror groups. The FBI’s William Sweeney said the New York office is on the case. “We will respond as if one of our own is attacked,” he said in a statement. Such terror probes typically involve looking at a person’s travel history and personal relationships, though it was not immediately clear why the NYPD and FBI have suspicions about him. Camovic is an immigrant, possibly from Bosnia, officials said. All three of the cops wounded in the clash with Camovic were also immigrants, Mayor de Blasio said. “People come here from all of this country, all over this world to find a better life and they represent this entire world and then some choose to represent all of us,” de Blasio said.

