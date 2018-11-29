NEW YORK POST:

He’s the face of success.

A California man who underwent grueling face transplant surgery earlier this year revealed his new self to the world on Thursday.

After he shot himself in the face during a suicide attempt in June 2016, Cameron Underwood, 26, of Yuba City, was missing the majority of his lower jaw, every tooth but one, his nose, and suffered severe damage to his maxillary region and palate.

Underwood, a welder and machinist who suffered from depression, tried several attempts at conventional reconstruction surgery before discovering Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez at NYU Langone Health in Manhattan.

“When we read about what Dr. Rodriguez had done for his other patients, we knew he was the only person to whom we would trust Cameron’s life,” said Underwood’s mother, Beverly Bailey-Potter. “We were willing to travel the long distance.”

Now, nearly 11 months after the 25-hour operation, Underwood is working to live the life he once knew by being outdoors, playing sports and spending time with friends and family. He even went skydiving post-surgery.

“I am so grateful to have a face transplant because it gives me a second chance at life,” Underwood, wearing a backwards baseball cap, told a crowd at NYU Langone.