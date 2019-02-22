THE LA TIMES:

Advertisements

Javier Hernandez-Morales, a man who opened fire on a Napa County sheriff’s deputy standing outside his car window during a traffic stop, was in the U.S. illegally and had been deported three times, authorities said. A man who opened fire on a Napa County sheriff’s deputy standing outside his car window during a traffic stop was in the U.S. illegally and had been deported three times, authorities said. Javier Hernandez-Morales, who was killed Sunday in an exchange of gunfire, had been arrested several times since his last removal to Mexico in 2010, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Since then, federal immigration authorities said, they issued four detainers in Napa and Sonoma counties, but none were honored by the jails. “It’s unfortunate that our law enforcement partners and the community are subjected to dangerous consequences because of inflexible state laws that protect criminal aliens,” ICE spokesman Richard Rocha said in a statement.