An Alabama man who spent 36 years behind bars for stealing $50.75 from a bakery will soon be a free man — and apologized to a judge this week for his crime, according to a new report. “I’m sorry for what I did,” Alvin Kennard told Jefferson County Bessemer Cutoff Circuit Judge David Carpenter on Wednesday. “I was wrong.” Kennard, now 58, was convicted of first-degree robbery in connection with the January 1983 theft at Highlands Bakery and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, under Alabama’s Habitual Felony Offender Act, AL.com reported. Four years earlier, he was charged with burglary, grand larceny and receiving stolen property in connection with a break-in at an unoccupied service station, according to the report.

