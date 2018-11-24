BUSINESS INSIDER:

A man was arrested Wednesday after a rant on a Delta Air Lines flight that one witness said included a demand that “all Jews raise their hands” so he could identify them.

The man, identified as David Toaff, 37, shouted the remarks at fellow passengers on a flight to Atlanta from Washington, DC, on Wednesday, the Atlanta police told USA Today.

“Today a man on my plane went on an anti-Semitic tirade and demanded ‘all Jews raise their hands’ so he could ‘indentify them,'” Jordan Dale, a passenger and production assistant at The Hill, tweeted.

Atlanta Police told Business Insider in a statement: “A male was yelling, asking Jewish people on board to identify themselves and making remarks about bombings to passengers aboard the aircraft. Some passengers told police they interpreted the remarks as being anti-Semitic.”

It’s not clear what the “remarks about bombings” were. Atlanta Police did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment. Business Insider has also contacted Delta Air Lines for comment.