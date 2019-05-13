FOX NEWS:

A man who told investigators the 4-year-old daughter of his girlfriend was abducted by three men in a pickup truck was arrested near Houston on Saturday in connection with her disappearance as officials revealed her blood was discovered in his apartment.

The Houston Police Department said in a statement that 26-year-old Derion Vence, who had lived with Maleah Davis and her mother, was arrested at his brother’s home in Sugar Land, located southwest of Houston.

Vance was charged with tampering with evidence, specifically a human corpse, according to police. Dogs trained to find cadavers reacted to the trunk of his silver Nissan Altima, Pat Stayton, a prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, said at Vence’s probable cause court hearing Saturday night.

“At this point in time those are the charges we have filed and I can’t say any more than that,” Houston police spokesman Kese Smith told The Associated Press.