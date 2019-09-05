NEW YORK POST:

A California man who was caught on video earlier this month rapping about killing his girlfriend has been charged for doing just that.

Robert Camou, 27, was indicted on capital murder charges Wednesday — weeks after being arrested in downtown Los Angeles on a warrant related to an old domestic violence case.

He had been accused of beating and strangling his girlfriend, Amanda Custer, 31, on April 22.

Custer went missing in late July — with authorities now suspecting that Camou killed her on July 29 while he was out on bail for the April attack. Her body has yet to be found.

Camou was caught on video rapping about Custer on July 30 by a man named Michael Moore, who spoke to local media outlets about his disturbing lyrics.