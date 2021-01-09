Just the News:

The individual was part of the breach of the Capitol building on Wednesday and posted pictures of himself from behind the Speaker’s desk

The man photographed sitting behind House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk at the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday has been arrested by law enforcement officials in Arkansas.

The man – Richard Barnett, 60, of Gravette, Ark., was taken into custody Friday and has been charged with entering and remaining on restricted grounds, violent entry and theft of public property, according to the Justice Department.

An image of Barnett went viral on social media Wednesday as a group of protestors breached the U.S. Capitol Building in an effort to disrupt Congress’s vote to certify the electoral college slate.

Dozens of arrests have so far been made, including at least 41 individuals who were on the Capitol grounds on Wednesday and Thursday.

Amazing how quickly these arrests have taken place, compared to antifa/BLM arrests.

