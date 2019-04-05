THE MIRROR:

A ‘human pup’ who says he has never felt like a man eats his meals out of a dog bowl, wears a dog mask and often barks at, licks and bites friends.

Kaz James, 37, claims he’s felt like a dog since childhood and says he always felt ‘weird’ and unable to relate to others before finally allowing his pup persona to shine through in his late teens.

The store manager, from Salford, Greater Manchetster, has had help from an online ‘pup play’ community and open-minded friends to transition from part-time pooch to confident canine.

The self-professed ‘full-time orange, brown and camo K9’ unleashes his doggy personality by barking at friends, carrying items with his teeth and snacking on Bonios.

Outside of work he can be found in customised rubber outfits, masks, dog leads, harnesses and even a bespoke £2,000 fur suit.

“I didn’t ever feel like a human, I always felt like a dog that was really out of place,” he said.

“I never really had a name for it, being a pup wasn’t a thing I knew about. When I met other people like me I felt I could be myself.