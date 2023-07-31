Man Who Murdered Infants to Receive Taxpayer-Funded Breast Augmentation

A man convicted of murdering his two infant children will receive taxpayer-funded breast augmentation surgery now that he identifies as transgender.

Jason Michael Hann had been serving on death row at California’s San Quentin before he began identifying as a woman in 2019, choosing instead to go by the name Jessica Marie Hann. When Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order suspending the state’s death penalty while mandating a stay on all executions, authorities then moved Hann into the women’s general prison population after a brief observation period. Four years later, he now stands ready to receive taxpayer-funded surgery to aid in his gender transition despite his horrific crimes. Per Reduxx:

Hann was first arrested after the remains of his 10-week-old daughter, Montana, were discovered stuffed in a tupperware container in Arkansas. The little girl’s body was found in an advanced state of decomposition and had been abandoned onboard an RV trailer once owned by Hann after the vehicle had been repossessed and sent to auction. The buyer of the RV discovered the body in February of 2002, and called police.



Montana’s corpse had been in the plastic tub for approximately one year before she was found, and it was later determined that the baby had died of a fractured skull.



During the course of the subsequent investigation, authorities linked Hann to a storage locker in Arkansas, one they had local police search. A second corpse was then discovered, one belonging to a 6-week-old son Hann was found to have murdered by head trauma in 1999.

At the time of his arrest, Hann had been with his then-partner, Krissy Werntz, who both had custody of a one-year-old who nearly died from severe injuries until authorities gave the child proper medical treatment.

Amie Ichikawa, an incarcerated women’s advocate and founder of the group WomanIIWoman, told Reduxx that authorities quietly moved Hann into the medical unit at the Central California Women’s Facility (CCWF) earlier this year.

READ MORE