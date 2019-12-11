NEW YORK POST:

The former concierge of a posh Boston building sexually threatened a prosecutor’s wife in court Tuesday — just hours before he was found guilty in the grisly 2017 slaying of two engaged doctors.

Bampumim Teixeira, 33, was yanked out of Suffolk Superior Court twice, the first time after he lashed out at Assistant District Attorney John Pappas during jury deliberations, local reports said.

“Yo Pappas, you better hope I never get out of jail, because if I do I’m going to f–k your wife,” Teixeira said, launching into a stream of expletives as officials dragged him away, according to video from Boston25 News.

Then, moments before the verdict was read, Teixeira turned to the sobbing families of the victims and asked: “Do you want to know his last words?”

The judge refused to allow Teixeira back inside the courtroom after his second outburst.