A man who live streamed himself on Facebook driving around Memphis shooting strangers was caught on camera smiling after being arrested by police.

19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly killed four people and injured three others during the rampage, which was spread across eight different crime scenes.

One video shows Kelly walking into an AutoZone and firing on an older white man without warning.

Zeek Huncho Facebook smh he’s going around shooting at people. He’s literally foaming at the mouth #memphis pic.twitter.com/wxNIYmQ6hw — Caramel_buttafly (@ButtaflyCaramel) September 7, 2022

