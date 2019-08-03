The New York Post:

HARTFORD, Conn. — A butcher shop employee who cut the throat of a runaway calf in a Home Depot parking lot has been charged with animal cruelty, police said Friday.

Badr Musaed, 39, turned himself in Thursday to face the felony charge, authorities said. He was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

The young cow broke out of the Saba Live Poultry store in Bloomfield on July 13 and ran behind the Home Depot store across the street. The animal eluded several people who tried to corral it before employees from the halal butcher shop wrestled it to the ground and Musaed cut its throat. At the time, he was cited for public disturbance.

Police decided to pursue the more serious charge after consulting with agriculture officials, said Lt. Christina Benvenuto, a spokeswoman for Bloomfield police. She said the investigation included a review of regulations for halal slaughter, in which animals are killed in accordance with Islamic dietary laws.