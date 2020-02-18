NY POST

The man who allegedly slit a French tourist’s throat last week has been arrested, the NYPD announced Monday. Khalief Young, 28, was busted by an officer who spotted him on the street around 3:50 p.m. Monday, police sources told The Post. He was charged with two counts of assault in the second degree, police said. Young is accused of slashing 27-year-old Gabriel Bascou in the neck on Valentine’s Day just as he and his girlfriend were walking out of an IHOP around 11 a.m. on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 132nd Street.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST