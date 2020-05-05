NEW YORK POST

A day after San Diego residents were required to wear face coverings in public, a man went grocery shopping while wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood, according to a report.

The hooded creep was seen roaming the aisles of a Von supermarket in the San Diego County city of Santee on Saturday, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Store clerks repeatedly asked the man to remove the hood or leave the premises.

A supervisor approached him at the checkout line and asked him again to take off the hood or leave, company spokeswoman Melissa Hill told the newspaper.

The man finally removed the hood, bought his items and left.

READ MORE AT THE NEW YORK POST