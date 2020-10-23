New York Post:

A man in a paper Burger King crown hurled racist slurs at a fellow passenger on a New York-bound JetBlue flight, after accusing her of taking his seat and kneeing him in the stomach, videos show.

The flight was on the ground in Kingston, Jamaica, preparing to leave for New York’s JFK Airport.

The man — who has long blond locks and appears to be white — is seen raging at flight attendants with his mask below his chin, furiously repeating the assault allegation.

In one clip, a woman filming tells him she kneed him “because you deserve it” — eliciting a passionate but ill-conceived defense from her alleged victim.

“Excuse me, I’m part-West African,” he screams.

“I can say n—-r anytime I want!”

The irate man continues to scream profanities as the plane of mostly black passengers goes into a frenzy.

“Kick that n—-r b—h off the plane!” he yells, with a smirk.

“She kneed me in the stomach!”

