NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

A man wanted for yanking a woman down a set of subway stairs in Chinatown and killing her while trying to snatch her son’s backpack has been arrested, police said Saturday.

David Robinson, 53, was taken into custody after a tipster spotted him in Central Park about 1:20 p.m. Friday and called police. He has been charged with murder and manslaughter, police said.

Robinson encountered Than Htwe, 58, about 10:45 a.m. July 17 as she and her son walked up the staircase at the subway station on Canal St. and Broadway on the N/Q/R/W lines.

More from the NY Daily News