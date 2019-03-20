NEW YORK POST:

A California man who was forced to shorten his fence over a neighbor’s complaints got the perfect revenge — by setting up a garden party of nude mannequins that is now in full view of the next-door home.

Jason Windus of Santa Rosa said he built the tall fence to keep his dogs in his yard, but after a neighbor complained, the city forced him to reduce the height or face a fine, KTVU FOX 2 reported.

Windus chopped it to the maximum 36 inches, and then set up five naked mannequins — with some standing and others seated on chairs in his yard.

“I don’t know who it is and I’m sure they’re not going to come forward,” Windus told the news outlet of the protesting neighbor. “And even if they do, this is just a statement for them — maybe mind your own business a little bit.”

Windus, the owner of a moving company, had amassed the mannequins after he cleaned out a clothing store.