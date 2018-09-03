RT.COM

A WWII-era Soviet tank ran over three people who were riding on it during a military-style event in St. Petersburg. One of the riders filmed the harrowing experience, including the moment he was under the tracks. The chilling incident occurred at the Combat Steel military-style event in St. Petersburg, during which a handful of visitors, including minors, were allowed to ride a replica of T-60 light tank, a six-ton armored vehicle used by the Red Army during World War II. Footage from Ruptly news agency shows the tank traversing the sandy ground with cheering riders on top of the turret. Moments afterwards, the tank goes up on a mound and throws a man and two children off, leaving them under its tracks as it descends.

READ MORE AT RT.COM