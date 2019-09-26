USA TODAY:

A California man faces arson and attempted murder charges after allegedly lighting a homeless man’s cardboard encampment on fire while the man was sleeping in it.

Richard Smallets, 32, was arrested in Glendale, California — less than 10 miles north of downtown Los Angeles — and is also accused of taking pictures of the blaze.

An investigation by the Glendale Police Department, per a press release issued Tuesday, said a homeless man awoke to the smell of smoke and found the cardboard box encampment he was sleeping under was on fire. The fire was set near the Museum of Neon Art.

The man unsuccessfully tried to put it out with bottled water, but the fire was later put out by the city’s fire department.