Man tracks down and kills alleged car thief, gets shot himself in mall gunfire chaos

A Texas parking lot turned into a gunfight after a man tracked down his stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon to a nearby mall, where he shot and killed the alleged thief, who pulled out a gun himself and shot the owner.

The man and his passenger exited the South Park Mall in San Antonio around 1 p.m. to find their Ford truck missing.

The duo tracked down the vehicle to another parking lot at the mall to discover a male and female sitting in the truck.

“The owners of the stolen vehicle tracked the vehicle to the parking lot back here behind me. They showed up, they find the vehicle, there were two individuals, a male and a female in the vehicle,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said at a press conference near the mall.

The man, whose name was not released, held the suspects at gunpoint and directed the driver to sit down by one of the tires while they waited for police.

The thief then pulled out a handgun and shot the vehicle’s original owner, who returned fire and struck both suspects.

“At some point, the person who stole the vehicle and who is now being held at gunpoint by the owner of the vehicle produced a weapon from his waistband and shoots the owner of the vehicle,” McManus said.

