Man suspected of killing Illinois family of four found dead from gunshot after violent police chase

The man suspected of killing a couple, their two young kids and three dogs inside their suburban Chicago home died from a gunshot wound Wednesday after crashing his car in a fiery blaze while trying to evade police.

Nathaniel Huey Jr., 31, was trying to outrun officers in Catoosa — an Oklahoma city 650 miles from where the violent murders occurred three days earlier.

With the gunman was an unnamed missing female.

Pursuing officers found the pair suffering from a single gunshot wound each. Huey’s proved fatal, while the woman was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, the Romeoville Police Department said.

Both were named persons of interest within hours of police discovering the bodies of Alberto Rolon, 38, Zoraida Bartolomei, 32, and their two children, 10-year-old Adriel and 7-year-old Diego, during a welfare check Sunday night.

The family — and their three pets — were all fatally shot in what police said was “not a random incident.”

“Evidence has shown us a nexus between our suspects and the victims as well as possible motives,” Romeoville Deputy Chief Chris Burne said at a press conference.

Investigators did not disclose any theories on what led up to the tragic murders, but previously said there was a “tremendous amount of physical evidence.”

