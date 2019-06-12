NEW YORK POST:

A Montana man is suing a cryonics company to get back his dad’s head — saying he can never fulfill his sci-fi-like dream of coming back to life because they burned the rest of his body.

Kurt Pilgeram, 57, is seeking $1 million from Alcor Life Extension Foundation — the Arizona lab storing late baseball legend Ted Williams — over his late dad, scientist Laurence Pilgeram, according to a report.

“They chopped his head off, burned his body, put it in a box and sent it to my house,” Kurt Pilgeram told the Great Falls Tribune.

“Mutilation is basically what they did.

“He didn’t deserve to be mutilated and scattered all over the United States.”

Pilgeram says his dad, a molecular biologist and biochemist, paid the pioneering cryonics company $120,000 to preserve his body indefinitely in the hopes he could one day be brought back to life.