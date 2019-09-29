NY POST

A crazed knife-wielding man stabbed five people in seemingly random attacks in suburban Baltimore before being shot dead by cops, according to authorities. Jamaal Ramone Taylor, 31, was gunned down Saturday afternoon after refusing orders to drop the hunting knife he used to stab apparent strangers in at least three separate locations, according to cops. All five victims suffered non-life-threatening wounds and were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST