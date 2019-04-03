DAILY MAIL:

The London Ambulance Service said: ‘We were called at 3.14pm today to reports of an incident on Northolt Road, South Harrow.

‘We sent an ambulance crew, two single responders in cars and an incident response officer to the scene. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

‘Sadly, despite the efforts of medics, a person died at the scene.’

Local MP Gareth Thomas said: ‘I am very concerned to hear reports of a recent fatal attack in South Harrow in my constituency.

‘I am in contact with the Met Police and Harrow Council to understand who is responsible and why. My thoughts are with the victim and their family.’

Calvin Bungisa, 22, was knifed to death on Monday at 8.30pm by a gang of masked thugs in Kentish Town.

Witnesses said the victim’s mother came ‘screaming’ from her home nearby after the attack and friends gathered at the scene to light candles and pay tribute.

On Friday, father-of-three Gavin Garraway, 40, was ambushed while driving near Clapham Common station.