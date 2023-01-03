A Japanese man has spent tens of thousands of dollars to live out his fantasy of becoming a dog.

The man, known as Toco, spent over two million Yen ($15,000) on a realistic collie costume – after his favorite dog breed – which took the Japanese company Zeppet 40 days to construct.

The costume is so realistic it can barely be distinguished from a real collie.

“Since childhood, I have had this unspecific fantasy of becoming an animal. I wonder whether it was a desire for transformation,” Toco told The Mirror.

“I rarely tell my friends because I am afraid they will think I am weird. My friends and family seemed very surprised to learn I became an animal,” he told The Mirror.

Toco uploaded video of him in the incredibly realistic costume behaving like a real dog; eating from a bowl, sitting, lifting his paws, and “doing things that only dogs do.”

He’s also uploaded photos of himself in the costume onto social media.

A rep for Zeppet explained the process of making such a realistic costume:

The point is that the skeleton of a dog can be reproduced on the skeleton of a human. Since the structure of the skeleton is very different, we spent a lot of time studying how to make it look like a dog. In addition, we collect photographs taken from various angles so that the beautiful coat of the collie can be reproduced and devised so that the coat will flow naturally.

This kind of overindulgence in fantasy is seemingly part and parcel of the wider woke LGBTQ and transhumanist movements that encourage unhealthy gender procedures and behaviors in the name of “body positivity” and “gender expression.”

