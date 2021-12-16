NY Post

A man punched a Connecticut school board member in the face during a Tuesday night meeting where residents pushed to bring back the high school’s old mascot — which was retired over concerns it was racially insensitive, reports said. The heated scene in the Glastonbury High School auditorium was captured on video and went down during a break in the special meeting, the Hartford Courant reported. The meeting, focused on whether to drop the new name the Guardians and resurrect the Native American-themed Tomahawks, drew fiery debate, reports said. One audience member reportedly accosted the board member, identified by the Courant as Ray McFall, during the recess and the ensuing feud was captured on camera by NBC Connecticut. The wild footage showed the man sock McFall in the face after the board member tried to push him away. McFall fell to the floor, but quickly got up, and the two men were separated by the crowd, the footage shows.

