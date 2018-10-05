FOX NEW YORK:

An apparent fight between street performers in Times Square ended with a slashing that left one man in the hospital.

Stabbing in Times Square – Two suspects have been taken into custody.

Details here. https://t.co/PDe1yW0IxV pic.twitter.com/K9anDKXNyU — Citizen NYC (@CitizenApp_NYC) October 5, 2018

It happened Thursday night near the Old Navy Store on the corner of 44th St. and Seventh Avenue in a large pedestrian plaza in the high trafficked tourist area of Manhattan.

The NYPD says two break dancers got into some sort of argument that turned into a brawl. A 20-year-old man was slashed in the neck.

He was rushed to Bellevue hospital for treatment and was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD said that no tourists were involved in the brawl.

Video posted by Citizen App showed one shirtless man handcuffed at the scene. The NYPD says a total of six people were taken in for questioning. It was unclear if any charges had been filed by Friday morning and police said the investigation was ongoing.