Fox News:

A man was shot Monday after gunfire erupted at a demonstration in New Mexico, where protesters attempted to topple a bronze conquistador’s statue outside an Albuquerque museum, authorities said.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition, police said.

“The shooting tonight was a tragic, outrageous and unacceptable act of violence and it has no place in our city,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said in a statement.

