A man’s family is hailing him as a hero for stepping in to protect a mother and her baby from the woman at a restaurant in Yuba City, KTLA sister station in Sacramento reported Monday.

Elias Garibay remains hospitalized and in a medically induced coma after the incident last week.

“First and foremost, I’m proud of him,” Garibay’s son, Benjamin Lozano told KTXL. “He did what he thought was right and that means everything to me.”

Garibay, 45, went to Tortilleria Flores in Yuba City to pick up some food for dinner on Friday evening.

“There was a woman who ran into the restaurant seeking refuge from an abusive boyfriend, her and her young child. The boyfriend came in,” Lozano said. “My father, hearing what was going on, kind of stepped in front of the guy and said, ‘Let’s get out of here, man. Don’t be here for this.’ They had a small fight outside and the gentleman ran off.”