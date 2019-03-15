Man shot in broad daylight on Queens subway platform

NEW YORK POST:

A man was shot on a Queens subway platform Friday afternoon after he got into an argument with two men, police said.

The 21-year-old victim, described as a Hispanic male, was on a northbound F train in Forest Hills just before noon when the argument spilled onto the platform at 75th Avenue and Queens Boulevard and one of the suspects pulled out a gun, cops said.

The victim was shot in the right leg while the two suspects, described as African-American men, fled, police said.

The victim was transported to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition and is not expected to die, authorities said.

