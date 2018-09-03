NEW YORK POST:

A bad restaurant review prompted a man in Florida to fire shots at the home of the person behind the online complaint, according to police.

Deputies said the Daybreak Diner owner’s son, Michael Johnson, was upset that a customer shared a post on Aug. 19 claiming the Orlando restaurant didn’t accommodate her disabled mother, news station WFTV reported.

The patron, Monica Walley, reportedly complained that employees were “unnecessarily rude” and she launched a social media campaign against the diner.

Johnson soon expressed his anger about the review to his roommates, Normal Auvil and Jesse Martin, while they were drinking beer Aug. 20 at their home, according to the report.

The trio found Walley’s address online, then drove to the residence “with the intent to harm someone” or cause property damage, according to an affidavit obtained by the Orlando Sentinel.