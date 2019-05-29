DAILY MAIL:

A man set himself on fire Wednesday near the White House, the Secret Service said.

A spokesman for the Washington Fire Department told CNBC: ‘I can confirm that we’ve transported one patient with burns from the Ellipse and we’re now on the scene assisting law enforcement.’

President’s Park Police and U.S. Secret Service officers also assisted at the scene to try and establish what happened in Washington D.C.

The Secret Service had no comment other than referring to the agency’s tweet about the incident when contacted by CNBC.

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said he could not immediately comment.

In a tweet the U.S. Secret Service said: ‘At approximately 12:20 p.m. a man lit himself on fire on the Ellipse near 15th and Constitution Ave., Secret Service personnel are on scene assisting and in rendering first aid.’

The Ellipse is a 52-acre park located south of the White House fence and north of Constitution Avenue and the National Mall.